Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow on Friday to protest against heavy jail terms handed down to young anarchists on "terror" and other charges by a Russian court this week.

More than 200 people showed up outside the headquarters of the FSB security services, according to an AFP journalist, carrying placards and moving in single file as required by authorities for unauthorised demonstrations.

A Russian court imprisoned a group of young anarchists for between six and 18 years on terror and other charges, with critics calling the sentences "monstrous".

A military court in the central city of Penza handed down the verdicts in the case of the so-called "Network" group.

Rights activists and defence lawyers strongly criticised the probe overseen by the FSB, the successor to the KGB, saying the men had been tortured.

All seven denied the charges in court.