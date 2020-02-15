Yemen's Houthi rebels said Friday they have dropped a threat to impose a tax on aid, in a significant step towards resolving a crisis that has jeopardised the world's biggest humanitarian operation.

Humanitarian agencies have complained of a deteriorating situation in the Houthi-controlled north, with aid workers facing arrest and intimidation, as well as obstruction and bureaucracy that hampered their work.

In a letter seen by AFP and confirmed by the Houthis, the head of their aid body SCMCHA wrote to the UN's undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs Mark Lowcock informing him of a decision to "suspend the 2 percent and not apply it for this year 2020".

Abdul Mohsen al Tawoos said the levy "was only to cover basic expenses so we can deliver all the assistance to our humanitarian partners" and that they hoped to find "alternative solutions that will enable everyone to fulfil their obligations".

A UN official in Sanaa confirmed the rebels had backed away from the levy.

"The cancellation of the tax is a positive development for sure," he told AFP, noting however that other issues that still need to be dealt with relate to "access and bureaucratic impediments".

Yemen has been driven to the brink of famine during five years of fighting between the Houthis and the internationally recognised government which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Even though Yemen's conflict began in 2011, but the situation drastically worsened in 2015, after a Saudi-led coalition was invited by the internationally-recognised government to intervene.

Since then, access to basic services and sources of income has become increasingly challenging and left, three quarters of the entire Yemeni population – 22 million women, children and men – dependent on some form of humanitarian assistance to survive, according to the UN.

The Brussels meeting heard that, while both sides have made trouble for humanitarian and UN agencies, the Houthi attempts to tax shipments triggered the latest crisis.

"It cannot continue, the biggest lifeline on earth is at stake. There are 20 million people in need in Yemen," Jan Egeland, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told AFP on Thursday.

"We cannot pay donated aid money to one of the parties to the conflict. So that is one of the many red lines that we are fearful of having to cross. We cannot do it," he said.