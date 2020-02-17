Hundreds of passengers were preparing to be evacuated from a cruise ship on Sunday after spending two weeks under quarantine off Japan over the coronavirus, with Americans flying home on chartered evacuation planes early Monday morning.

Seventy more people were confirmed with the virus on board the Diamond Princess on Sunday, bringing the number of cases from the ship to 355, the most anywhere outside China.

The luxury cruise voyage with more than 3,000 passengers aboard was struck by the virus earlier this month, leaving them and crew in confinement.

Two flights

Two charter flights operated by Kalitta Air carrying a few hundred American passengers from the ship departed from Haneda Airport on Monday morning.

The airline was involved in previous US evacuation operations prompted by the virus outbreak in China.

Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy have followed the United States in announcing flights to bring home their citizens from the ship, which has been under quarantine since February.

Countries have said passengers should be symptom-free to board the flights, and are likely to face quarantine on arrival.

Gay Courter, one of the American passengers on one of the chartered flights, told Reuters they were flying to Travis Air Force Base in California, then would be sent to Omaha or San Antonio for another two week of quarantine on US soil.

The other flight will land at Kelly Field Air Force Base, Texas, according to the US Department of Defense.

Courter was on the cruise with her husband to celebrate her 75th birthday.

Photographs from inside one of the charter flights showed a portable bio-containment unit and a US health official in a protective suit.

"Quarantine is necessary. This flight will be hell. Portapotties," Courter said, referring to the converted cargo plane she was in.

Hazmat suits and masks

Another American passenger, Matthew Smith, posted photos on Twitter showing a fleet of more than 10 buses that took US nationals from Yokohama port to the airport.