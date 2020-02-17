Pakistan and the United Nations' refugee agency host a conference on the future of the 4.6 milion Afghan refugees, many of whom are hosted by Pakistan.

The gathering comes at a time of heightened anticipation of a possible peace deal between the Taliban and the US and a number of high profile Afghan, American and UN leaders will attend.

After four decades of war and conflict, more than 1.5 million Afghans still live as refugees in Pakistan.

Now, for the first time in years, there’s a faint possibility they might eventually return home. The United States and the Taliban appear to have inched closer to a peace deal, agreeing as a first step to a temporary “reduction in violence.”

If that truce should hold, the next step could be a long-sought-after agreement between Washington and the Taliban to end Afghanistan’s current war, now in its 19th year.

The agreement would return American troops home and start negotiations between the warring Afghans to bring peace to their shattered country.

Against the backdrop of a possible peace deal, Pakistan is hosting a conference Monday attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to recognise 40 years of Afghans living as refugees. Also attending the conference in the capital, Islamabad, is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, whose job would be to help the Afghans return home.

TRT World also partnered with stakeholders to host a special panel at the summit.

The panel consisted of the following guests:

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Zalmay Khalilzad, Ambassador, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Haroon Chakhansuri

UN chief urges India to respect human rights in Kashmir

UN chief on Sunday urged India to fully respect the human rights in Kashmir and stressed a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the dispute.

Addressing a conference on climate change in the capital Islamabad, aired by state-run Pakistan Television, Antonio Guterres said he has always been advocating the need for an "enhanced dialogue" between India and Pakistan and for that he offered his good office more than once.