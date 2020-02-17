Gunmen killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, officials said on Monday.

In a separate incident, five Burkinabe soldiers in the troubled region were killed by a roadside bomb, security sources said.

A group of "armed terrorists" raided the village of Pansi, in Yagha province "and attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents", the governor, Colonel Salfo Kabore, said in a statement sent to AFP news agency.

The assault occurred on Sunday during a weekly service at a Protestant church, security officials said.

"The provisional toll is 24 killed, including the pastor... 18 wounded and individuals who were kidnapped," Kabore said.

A resident of the nearby town of Sebba said Pansi villagers had fled there for safety.

Insurgency in Sahel region

Christians and churches in northern provinces have become frequent targets by militants.

On February 10, suspected militants in Sebba seized seven people at the home of a pastor.

Five bodies were found three days later, including the pastor, according to the local governor.

One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is on the front line of a militant insurgency advancing in the Sahel region.