Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.

Cutting emissions will be challenging for Amazon. The e-commerce company delivers 10 billion items a year, has a massive transportation and data centre footprint, and has faced criticism from within its own workforce.

Bezos, the world's richest man, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds to battling the impact of global warming.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.

"It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organisations, and individuals," Bezos said.

Counteracting climate change has become a popular cause for US billionaires in recent years, with Microsoft's Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer counted among the world's wealthiest environmental philanthropists. ⁣⁣⁣