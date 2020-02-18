"The Hunt," a film in which elites hunt "ordinary Americans" for sport that was pulled last year after sparking outrage, will finally be released next month, Universal Pictures said Tuesday.

The plot of "The Hunt," pulled after a series of mass shootings across the country, sees people who have been kidnapped from traditionally Republican bastions such as Wyoming, Mississippi and Orlando, Florida waking up in a field surrounded by "elite" hunters, who proceed to gun them down.

Wealthy characters in the film refer to their prey as "deplorables," according to the Hollywood Reporter - a term Hillary Clinton used to describe Trump supporters during her presidential run against Trump in 2016.

"The most talked about movie of the year is the one nobody has seen... yet," Universal said in a statement announcing its new March 13 release date.

Apparently embracing the controversy, a poster for the movie has a quote attributed to Fox News reading: "Shows Hollywood for what it really is... demented and evil."

"Exploitative rather than opinionated," reads another, alongside the film's previous release date, which has been crossed out.

Last August, Universal explained its decision to postpone the "satirical social thriller" because "now is not the right time to release the film."