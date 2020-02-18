WORLD
Regime air strikes in Syria kill at least seven in past two days
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Russian and regime strikes hit two hospitals in two different towns in northeastern Syria and they were both closed due to the heavy damage.
A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", inspects through debris and rubble while searching for survivors at a destroyed hospital in the town of Darret Ezza, about 30 kilometres northwest of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on February 17, 2020. / AFP
February 18, 2020

At least seven people were killed over the past two days by Russian-backed regime air strikes that hit residential areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces. 

War monitoring group, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said Russian and regime warplanes carried out more than 110 strikes on Monday and targeted different areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

The observatory also said that  strikes hit two hospitals in two different towns in northeastern Syria. They were both damaged and forced to close. 

On the ground, regime forces managed to gain more ground and captured more than 15 towns and villages from opposition groups in past 24 hours in the countryside of Aleppo, SOHR reported, bringing the number of the recaptured areas in during past few days to 120 towns and villages. 

Assad regime and its allies have meanwhile intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the Idlib's de-escalation zone.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, however, more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces who flouted a 2018 ceasefire and a new one that began on January 12.

More than 1.7 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey remains the country with most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million refugees since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
