The discovery that one of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisors had dabbled in advocacy for eugenics and race science has brought to the fore two related strains of pseudoscience that were once thought dead.

In blog posts dating back to 2014, Andrew Sabisky, had advocated ‘mandatory contraception’ as a way of tackling the “permanent underclass” and that black people were less intelligent than those who are white.

In an unconnected controversy, geneticist and New Atheist ideologue Richard Dawkins, made the argument that eugenics would ‘work’ in humans, as it had it animals such as cows, dogs, and pig, among others.

Sabisky has since resigned and Dawkins has clarified that he is opposed to eugenics from a moral perspective but their comments show that strands of thought once considered obsolete and historically tainted, are lurking not far outside the paradigms of acceptable debate.

(Pseudo)-scientific violence

Eugenics and race science have had a co-dependent history ever since their development in the early nineteenth century.

After biologist Charles Darwin’s work, ‘The Origin of Species’, was published in 1859, scientists sought to apply his thinking to explain the apparent differences between races and looked for ways to remove perceived physical and mental defects to protect genetic populations.

In the case of the former, many leading thinkers in the west used race science to justify their own self-perception as being superior to other races and to reframe their colonial policies in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, as a natural consequence of that superiority.

With regard to the latter, eugenicists looked for ways to sterilise those most at risk of passing on what were considered harmful traits, such as physical disability, mental illness, and propensity towards criminality.

Race science was considered orthodoxy and belief in eugenics was considered a progressive value until their adoption by Nazi ideologues in the 1920s and 30s.