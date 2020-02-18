Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results announced on Tuesday, lining him up to become the man negotiating with the Taliban over the country's future if the US agrees to withdraw its troops.

The results came nearly five months after the September 28, 2019, poll, after vote-rigging allegations by Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who served as Afghanistan's chief executive, forced a recount.

Election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani said Ghani had taken 50.64 percent of the votes, compared to Abdullah's 39.52 percent.

"May God help him in serving the people of Afghanistan ... I also pray that peace comes to our country," she added at a press conference in the capital Kabul.

Taliban, Abdullah reject result

Abdullah was quick to dismiss the final count. He said he would form his own parallel government instead.

"Our team, based on clean and biometric votes, is the victor and we declare our victory. The fraudsters are the shame of history and we announce our inclusive government," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul.

"The results announced by the commission have no legitimacy," Abdullah's election campaign spokesman Faraidoon Khwazoon told AFP news agency shortly after the announcement.

The Taliban too in a statement called the election a "fraud" and has maintained that the Afghan government is a "puppet" of the United States.

"After the end of the invasion the Muslim people of Afghanistan will decide about their internal issues and will adopt their political faith," the statement said.

Fractures within, Taliban talks

Abdullah lost to Ghani in 2014 in a divisive election that saw his supporters hold violent demonstrations before the US finally intervened to broker an awkward power-sharing deal between the two rivals.

Current Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, a powerful Uzbek strongman, and Abdullah's ally, has also threatened to form a parallel government if fraudulent election results are announced.