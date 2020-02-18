A federal judge on Tuesday refused to delay sentencing for Republican political operative Roger Stone, setting up a crossroads moment later this week in an extraordinary case marked by a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations of interference by President Donald Trump.

Stone was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Stone's defence team has requested a new trial and unsuccessfully lobbied Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Tuesday to delay sentencing until she rules on that motion.

On the government side, a new set of attorneys took over the case after the entire prosecution team resigned last week following Attorney General William Barr's decision to overrule their recommendation that Stone serve at least seven years in prison.

Barr's move became public after Trump called the original sentencing recommendation "horrible and very unfair." The president added in a tweet: "Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"

Barr later said in an ABC News interview that he had not been asked by Trump to look into the case but that the president's tweets were making it “impossible” for him to do his job.

Trump defends Stone

Trump kept up his Twitter defence of Stone on Tuesday, before Jackson refused to delay sentencing.