Authorities in Pakistan are investigating the cause of at least 14 deaths and dozens of illnesses in the southern port city of Karachi.

More than 200 people have been hospitalised or treated for breathing problems since Sunday as authorities try to determine if a leak of toxic gas was to blame after many patients complained of an unfamiliar odour.

"While we are working on this complex bioanalytical problem, we think this may be due to overexposure to soybean dust," Pakistan's International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences told authorities in a letter on Tuesday.

Although it was still testing blood and air samples, the agency urged extreme care during the unloading of soybean containers at the port. The exposure to soybean dust had been known to cause breathing ailments and deaths, the centre said.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani told Dawnnewspaper that a ship offloading a shipment of soybean had been removed from the port terminal.

The All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association dismissed claims that soybeans were the problem, saying the grain-carrying vessel was unloaded after reports of the first patient being hospitalised.