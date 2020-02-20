President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, will become acting director of national intelligence, a move that puts a staunch Trump ally in charge of the nation's 17 spy agencies, which the president has only tepidly embraced.

"Rick has represented our country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him," Trump tweeted.

Grenell follows Joseph Maguire, who has been acting national intelligence director since August. It was unclear if Maguire would return to the National Counterterrorism Center.

"I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done," Trump tweeted, "and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!"

News of the announcement was quickly criticised by those who said the job should be held by someone with deep experience in intelligence. Trump named Grenell acting national intelligence director, meaning he would not have to be confirmed by the Senate.

No intelligence experience?

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump had "selected an individual without any intelligence experience to serve as the leader of the nation’s intelligence community in an acting capacity."