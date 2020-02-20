TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, Kenya to ink new cooperation agreements in March
The new cooperation agreements aim to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month.
Turkey, Kenya to ink new cooperation agreements in March
Turkish Ambassador to Kenya Ahmet Cemil Miroglu stands alongside Kenyans during an opening ceremony of a water-well in Kajiado, Kenya. July 23, 2019. / AA
February 20, 2020

Turkey and Kenya are set to sign new cooperation agreements aimed to avoid double taxation and improve cooperation in the field of agriculture next month, the Turkish envoy in Nairobi said.

“Once these agreements are concluded, we hope they will help further boost our trade and economic cooperation,” Ahmet Cemil Miroglu said in an interview which Anadolu Agency published on Thursday.

Ankara established ties with Nairobi in 1967 and opened an embassy in East Africa’s largest economy in 1968.

Miroglu said Turkey has extended invitations to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo to attend the annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum scheduled for late March.

According to the ambassador, the two countries currently cooperate in a number of fields, including security.

Recommended

“Turkey and Kenya are both fighting the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding he believes the two countries can do a lot together in terms of cooperation.

Nairobi is currently fighting the Somali-based al Shabab group which has been behind several terror attacks in Kenya.

Turkey and Kenya's trade volume has increased many folds from $52 million in 2005 to $235 million in 2019, the Turkish ambassador said.

Some of the goods Turkey exports to Kenya include home appliances, processed foods, construction materials, Miroglu shared. He said it periodically exports petroleum products while Kenya mainly exports agricultural products to Turkey including coffee, tea, and fresh fruits.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising