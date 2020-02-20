South Korea reported its first death from a new virus on Thursday, while the mayor of a southeastern city urged his 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as viral infections, linked to a church congregation, spiked.

The death of a previously confirmed patient in South Korea marked the world’s ninth virus fatality outside mainland China. Other deaths have occurred in Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and France.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the South Korean man, believed to be around 63 years old, died at a hospital on Wednesday and posthumously tested positive for the virus.

It said authorities were investigating the exact cause of his death.

The centre confirmed 22 additional cases of the virus, raising the total in South Korea to 104.

Cluster in Daegu

Earlier on Thursday, the mayor of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible after the southeastern city and its nearby towns reported 35 additional cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

The 35 cases didn't include the additional 22 that were reported later Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, Daegu confirmed 13 cases and 11 of them either went to the same church with the woman patient or contacted her at a hospital, according to the disease control centre.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which claims it has about 200,000 followers in the country, said it has closed all of its 74 churches around the nation and told followers to instead watch its online worship services on YouTube.

It said in a statement that health officials were disinfecting its church in Daegu, which the woman patient visited, while tracing her contacts. That Daegu church has about 8,000 followers.

According to the church statement, church officials had been advising followers since late January to stay at home if they had recently travelled overseas or were experiencing even mild cold-like symptoms.

But the 31st patient assumed she had caught a common cold and kept coming to her Daegu church because she didn’t travel overseas, church officials said.

China toll surpasses 2,100

Fatalities in China hit 2,118 as 114 more people died, but health officials reported the lowest number of new cases in nearly a month, including in hardest-hit Hubei province.

More than 74,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in China, and hundreds more in over 25 countries.

"Results show that our control efforts are working," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a special meeting on the virus with Southeast Asian counterparts in Laos, citing the latest data.

Wang said the situation was "significantly improving" in Hubei and Wuhan, but an official in a central government team dealing with the epidemic said it was still "very severe".