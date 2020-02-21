South Korea reported 100 new virus cases on Friday, bringing the country's total to 204, many of them clustered around a southeastern city, and raising fears that the outbreak is getting out of control.

In the capital Seoul, officials banned major downtown rallies and shut down a big park to avoid mass public gatherings where the virus could spread. Workers in protective gear also sprayed disinfectant in the city's subway.

Most of the new cases have been reported since Wednesday. The spike, especially in and around Daegu city, has raised fears the outbreak is overwhelming the region's medical system. Many of the cases have been linked to a church in the city.

And the first two cases were confirmed in South Korea’s 600,000-member military.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said in a televised statement the central government will concentrate its support to the southeastern region to ease a shortage in sickbeds, medical personnel and equipment.

“A month into the (Covid-19) outbreak, we have entered an emergency phase,” Chung said. “Our efforts until now had been focused on blocking the illness from entering the country. But we will now shift the focus on preventing the illness from spreading further in local communities.”

The surge of infections in Daegu and several cases in Seoul with unclear infection routes forced government officials to acknowledge Thursday for the first time that the virus was circulating in the local population.

Initial cases of the illness in South Korea had been connected to China, where the virus has infected more than 75,000 people and caused more than 2,200 deaths. South Korea on Thursday reported its first virus-related death, one of 11 outside mainland China.

Urged to stay home

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin on Thursday urged the city’s 2.5 million people to stay home and wear masks even indoors if possible.

Officials on Jeju Island said a 22-year-old navy sailor based on the island tested positive for the virus on Friday, days after visiting Daegu for a vacation. The sailor currently hospitalised at a civilian hospital on the island is Jeju’s first virus patient.

The Jeju provincial office said in a statement said officials convened an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss how to prevent the spread of the disease.