The US is prepared to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29, building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.

A week-long "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the US and Afghan security forces will commence shortly, an official said Friday ahead of the possible signing of a deal between Washington and the insurgents.

If the partial truce goes ahead, it would mark a historic step in more than 18 years of gruelling conflict in Afghanistan and would pave the way for a deal that could, ultimately, see the war end.

"The reduction in violence will start from 22 February and will last for one week," said Javed Faisal, Afghanistan's National Security Council spokesman.

US Forces-Afghanistan declined to comment.

One Taliban source in Pakistan confirmed that the partial truce would commence Saturday.

The US has been in talks with the Taliban for more than a year to secure a deal in which it would pull out thousands of troops in return for Taliban security guarantees and commitments.

A reduction in violence would show the Taliban can control their forces and demonstrate good faith ahead of any signing, which would see the Pentagon withdraw about half of the 12,000-13,000 troops currently in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials have said the US-Taliban deal could be finalised February 29 in Doha, assuming the reduction in violence proceeds to plan.

The Taliban source in Pakistan said, "Both sides have agreed to sign the agreement on February 29", adding that talks between the Taliban and the government, needed to cement a broader peace deal, are slated to start March 10.

'It's happening'

A second Taliban official in Pakistan told the reduction in violence might not start until Sunday.