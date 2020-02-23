Iran's interior ministry said voter turnout in recent parliamentary elections stood at 42.57 percent, the first time it dipped below the 50 percent mark since the country's 1979 revolution that toppled then pro-American ruler, shah of Iran.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the lowest turnout from the vote was in the capital, Tehran, with just 25.4 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.

He said the country voted under less-than-ideal circumstances, but nevertheless, "we believe that the number of votes and the turnout is absolutely acceptable."

Fazli said the participation rate was "acceptable" for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday's election.

Limited options

Voters also had limited options on Friday's ballot, as more than 7,000 potential candidates had been disqualified, most of them reformists and moderates. Among those disqualified were 90 sitting members of Iran's 290-seat Parliament who had wanted to run for re-election.

Iranian hardliners also won all 30 parliamentary seats in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported on Sunday, but officials have yet to announce the voter turnout from the nationwide elections two days ago.

State TV also said that former Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a top contender for the post of parliamentary speaker, was the top winner in the capital, with more than 1.2 million votes.

Coronavirus threat

Iran's supreme leader early Sunday accused enemy "propaganda" of trying to dissuade people from voting by amplifying the threat of the coronavirus.

In remarks from his office in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the "negative propaganda" of Iran's enemies for trying to discourage people from voting in Friday's elections.