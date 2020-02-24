The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the IMF warned on Sunday, as G20 financial chiefs voiced "real concern" over its economic ripple effects.

Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 percent this year, up from 2.9 percent last year, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.

But the projected recovery was "fragile", she warned, amid global alarm over rising Coronavirus cases in multiple countries even as Chinese authorities lock down millions of people to prevent its spread, with major knock-on effects for the world economy.

"The COVID-19 virus — a global health emergency — has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk," Georgieva said in a statement.

The virus has now claimed more than 2,400 lives in China, cutting off transportation, disrupting supply chains and fanning investor alarm as businesses are forced to close their doors.

Paris on Friday announced a host of measures to assist French companies affected by the fallout from the epidemic.

"We are ready to take any additional measures if necessary to cope with a possible worsening of the impact on the global economy," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who attended the G20 talks.

"The risk is now confirmed, and so is the impact on the global economy, and it is a real concern for all G20 members."

EU economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the G20 was ready to react with "pro-growth policies" to alleviate the downside risks.

"The main risk is the outbreak of the coronavirus and the consequences that this outbreak" could have are tied to the duration of the epidemic, Gentiloni told reporters in Riyadh.

'Stark reminder'