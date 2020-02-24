Iran's Health Ministry said 12 deaths have been recorded to date in the country from coronavirus but a lawmaker in the Iranian city of Qom said a staggering 50 people have died from the new coronavirus this month.

The new death toll reported by the Qom representative, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, is significantly higher than the latest number of nationwide confirmed cases of infections that Iranian officials had reported just a few hours earlier, which stood at 12 deaths out of 61 cases, according to state TV.

"I categorically deny this information," Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said in a news conference aired live on state television.

"This is not the time for political confrontations. The coronavirus is a national problem," he added.

Harirchi said some 900 other suspected cases are being tested, he said.

"No one is qualified to discuss this sort of news at all," Haririchi said, adding that lawmakers have no access to coronavirus statics and could be mixing figures on deaths related to other diseases like the flu with the new virus, which first emerged in China in December.

Still, the number of deaths compared to the number of confirmed infections from the virus is higher in Iran than in any other country, including China and South Korea, where the outbreak is far more widespread.

The number of fatalities in China has soared, with 150 more confirmed deaths, taking its official death toll to nearly 2,600.

Government's ability questioned

Farahani, the lawmaker from Qom, was quoted in local media saying more than 250 people are quarantined in the city, which is a popular place of religious study for Shia from across Iran and other countries.

He spoke following a session in parliament in Tehran on Monday, and was quoted by ILNA and other semi-official news agencies.

The lawmaker said the 50 deaths date as far back as February 13. Iran first officially reported cases of the virus and its first deaths in Qom on February 19.

"I think the performance of the administration in controlling the virus has not been successful," Farahani said, referring to the government of President Hassan Rouhani.

"None of the nurses have access to proper protective gears," Farahani said, adding that some health care specialists had left the city. "So far, I have not seen any particular action to confront corona by the administration."

New stage in global spread

There are concerns that clusters of the new coronavirus in Iran, as well as in Italy and South Korea, could signal a serious new stage in its global spread.

A top World Health Official expressed concerns on Monday over the virus' spread.

"We are worried about the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and in Italy," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"It is an incredible time. Less than two months ago, the coronavirus was completely unknown to us," Ghebreyesus said.

The outbreak in Iran has centered mostly in the city of Qom but spread rapidly over the past few days as Iranians went to the polls on Friday for nationwide parliamentary elections, with many voters wearing masks and stocking up on hand sanitizer.

Authorities in Iran have closed schools across much of the country for a second day. Soccer fans across Iran not permitted to attend matches and shows in movie theaters and other venues were suspended until Friday.

Authorities have begun daily sanitisation of Tehran's metro, which is used by some 3 million people, and public transportation cars in the city.