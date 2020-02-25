BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
Many academics, environmentalists and residents in China have joined international conservation groups in calling for a permanent ban. Online debate within China has also heavily favoured a permanent ban.
China bans trade, consumption of wild animals due to coronavirus
A seller wearing a face mask to help stop the spread of a novel coronavirus which began in Wuhan city is seen at a market there, in China's central Hubei province. January 24, 2020. / AFP
February 25, 2020

China's top legislature said it will immediately ban the trade and consumption of wild animals, in a fast-track decision it says will allow the country to win the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement, made late on Monday according to the official Xinhua News Agency, comes after an initial suspension of the trade and consumption of wildlife in January.

Scientists suspect, but have not proven, that the new coronavirus passed to humans from animals. The disease has now killed almost 2,700 people in China and spread to countries around the globe.

Some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were sold.

"There has been a growing concern among people over the consumption of wild animals and the hidden dangers it brings to public health security since the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak," said Zhang Tiewei, a spokesman for the top legislature's Legislative Affairs Commission.

Recommended

Zhang said it was both urgent and necessary for the decision to be made at the "critical moment for the epidemic prevention and control".

The decision, made by the National People's Congress, stipulates the illegal consumption and trade of wildlife will be "severely punished" as will be hunting, trading or transporting wild animals for the purpose of consumption.

The use of wild animals for non-edible purposes, including scientific research, medical use and display, will be subject to strict examination, approval and quarantine inspection.

Prior to the announcement, traders legally selling donkey, dog, deer, crocodile and other meat told Reuters they planned to get back to business as soon as the markets reopen.

Many academics, environmentalists and residents in China have joined international conservation groups in calling for a permanent ban. Online debate within China has also heavily favoured a permanent ban.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US