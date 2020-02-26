In its efforts to protect civilians and stop attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey is looking for a way it can use the region’s airspace, said Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

"Our biggest problem is that we could not use the airspace [over Idlib]," just south of Turkey's border, President Erdogan told his lawmakers of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

“Hopefully, we will figure out something soon for this.”

Turkey will not retreat on Idlib, he added.

"We will definitely take the [Assad] regime out of the borders which we have defined before," Erdogan said.