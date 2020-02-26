Officials in Italy are struggling to contain an outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the country, with fears that the southern Mediterranean state could be the gateway for pandemic into Europe

At least 12 people have died of the virus so far in Italy, with 374 infections confirmed at the time of publication.

That means Italy has the third-highest number of cases of any country, behind only China, which is the source of the outbreak, and South Korea.

The sudden hike in the number of people infected with the virus in Italy has forced many to ask whether it failed to take adequate preventative measures.

Here’s what you should know about the crisis:

The outbreak originated in northern Italy

The initial cases in Italy broke out in the northern regions of the country, with Lombardy and Veneto most affected. While the majority of Italian cases seem to be in these regions, there are confirmed cases outside the areas, including as far away as Sicily.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has tried to allay fears by reassuring citizens that the country has high-quality healthcare and preventative measures. Nevertheless, a hospital in the town of Codogno has accepted that blunders in treating initial transmissions had helped contribute to the spread of the virus.

There are currently 10 Italian towns under quarantine.

There is a risk of transmission beyond Italy

Despite quarantine, the virus has spread beyond northern Italy and Italian cases are believed to be responsible for infecting others outside of the country.

The two affected regions, Lombardy and Veneto, border Switzerland and Austria respectively.