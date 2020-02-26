Italian authorities on Wednesday were on full containment mode as they battled the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Italy and the perception that the government is not doing enough to halt its spread.

The number of people contracting the coronavirus has exploded to 322 according to the Italian government. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has tried to allay fears that the virus is not beyond containment.

The third-largest European economy now has the most affected amount of people outside of Asia.

As of Wednesday, the Italian government confirmed that 11 Italians have died. The vast majority of the cases are concentrated in the region of Lombardy, one of the wealthiest regions in Italy, which account for more than 21 percent of GDP.

Italy's tourism industry is also likely to suffer significantly with signs that travellers are cancelling their holidays as a precautionary measure.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning to citizens not to visit the affected areas in northern Italy, a holiday destination for more than three million UK citizens.

If the number of infected continues to increase dramatically, this may have significant ramifications for Italy's already shaky economy and fractured political system.

Further afield, Italy is becoming an epicentre for the coronavirus in the Mediterranean with cases linked to the country emerging in Spain, France, Austria, Germany and even Algeria.

European Union members have not yet decided to close their borders with Italy; however, if the government doesn't contain the virus, this stance may very well change.