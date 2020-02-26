The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday there were now more new daily cases of the coronavirus outside China than inside the hard-hit country, marking a shift in the outbreak.

"Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told diplomats in Geneva.

The UN health agency put the number of new cases in China Tuesday at 411 while those registered outside the country stood at 427.

Global cases

WHO said about 81,000 people around the globe were sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.

Iraq banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The country also suspended schools and university and ordered closure of public gathering places such as cinemas, restaurants, coffee shops and clubs from February 27 to March 7 as it tries to contain the spread of coronavirus

Georgia announced its first confirmed case in the South Caucasus region.

"A Georgian national has tested positive for the novel coronavirus," Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze told a press conference, adding that the infected man has been placed in isolation in a Tbilisi hospital.

The origin of the virus was Iran.

In Europe, where Germany, France and Spain were among the places with a growing caseload, an expanding cluster of more than 200 cases in northern Italy was eyed as a source for transmissions.

In the Middle East, where cases increased in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq, blame was also directed toward Iran.