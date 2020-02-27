Britain's Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled in favour of green campaigners who oppose a third runway at London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest.

The court said the UK government that had given the Heathrow extension the green light in 2018 had failed to take into account the Paris Agreement to limit climate warming.

The government will have to go back to the drawing board and amend the policy.

The judge said that the government had not sought permission to appeal the ruling in the supreme court, meaning that it could now either rework the policy or choose to scrap the project.