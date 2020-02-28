Indian police arrested 514 people for deadly religious violence that broke out in the capital, the government said on Friday, as it faced mounting international criticism for failing to protect minority Muslims.

Local media reported 42 deaths. The full extent of the violence that began on Sunday in a densely-packed locality in northeastern Delhi remains unclear.

Police are still searching drains and homes that were burnt down for bodies, officers said.

Police prepared a list of about 250 victims –– dead and wounded –– and one in every three victims have apparently suffered bullet injuries, The Indian Express reported, adding police are investigating how so many rioters got access to weapons.

The government said more forces had been deployed at mosques in the area for the weekly Friday prayers. There had been no new violence since Wednesday morning, it said in a statement.

'Anti-Muslim' law

The violence began over a citizenship law called Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government introduced in December providing a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.

Critics say the law is discriminatory and undermined India's secular constitution. It comes on top of other measures such as withdrawal of semi-autonomy for Muslim-majority India-administered Kashmir that has deepened disquiet about the future of 200 million Muslims in India.

Critics of the government, however, blamed this week's violence on members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was trounced in local Delhi elections at the beginning of the month. The BJP has denied the allegations.

It began with anti-CAA gangs targeting pro-CAA protesters.