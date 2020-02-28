Having pumped more than $12 billion over nearly a decade into preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan's dream is at risk from the coronavirus — and one man may have the final say.

Thomas Bach, the 66-year-old former Olympic fencing champion and president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has virtually complete control over the body and by far the biggest influence on whether the Games will go ahead or not.

With so much money and prestige in play, the German lawyer is for now firmly backing Japan's stance that the July 24-August 9 event will go ahead, saying the IOC remains "fully committed."

But as coronavirus infections jump from mainland China to 55 other nations and territories — with Japan suffering more than 900 cases and nine deaths including on a ship — there is growing anxiety over risks to Olympics spectators and athletes.

The stakes are huge for Tokyo, which would foot the entire bill for losses under its contract with the IOC should the Olympics be scrapped or moved elsewhere. But they have a strong ally in Bach, who is known to stick to his guns in adversity.

Under pressure around the world to fully ban Russian athletes from 2016, 2018 and 2020 Games due to doping scandals, Bach resisted, enabling them to compete as independents.

That upset many in the sports world and drew attention to his good ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'Sole discretion'

Bach has full control over the IOC executive board, which will make any final decision on the Tokyo Olympics.

Contractually, Japan has no say. The terms stipulate the IOC has "sole discretion" to assess risks and may scrap the Games for reasons including when safety is "seriously threatened."

The host city and Japanese Olympic body also signed away any right to indemnity, damages or compensation from the IOC.

Unopposed reforms