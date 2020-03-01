Britain’s top official in the ministry responsible for policing resigned on Saturday after clashes with Home Office minister Priti Patel, in the latest test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for overhauling how the government operates.

Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister this month as part of a shake-up of how the government functions amid reports that he wants to change other top government officials.

Philip Rutnam said he was stepping down because he had become the “target of vicious and orchestrated campaign against him”, which he alleged Patel was involved in.

The civil servant’s resignation comes after reports last weekend of tensions between the pair and allegations that Patel mistreated officials and tried to removed Rutnam from her department, which she has denied.

The Home Office declined to comment on Saturday when asked for Patel’s response to Rutnam’s resignation and allegations.

Rutnam, who has worked in government for 33 years, took the unusual step of making a statement outside his home, in which he also said he would sue the government over his departure.

“My experience has been extreme. But I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour,” Rutnam said.

“I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands - behaviour that created fear.”

No engagement

Rutnam said he had made attempts to reconcile the situation with Patel, at the request of the prime minister.

“But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no efforts to engage with me to discuss this,” he said.