Leaders in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas rolled out bans on big gatherings, and stricter travel restrictions as cases of the new coronavirus spread around the world.

US on Saturday reported its first death from the disease, a Washington state man in his 50s. Two of the state's three cases have links to a nursing home, state officials said, where dozens of residents have symptoms of the disease.

US President Donald Trump and top officials said in a White House press briefing that travellers from South Korea and Italy would be subject to additional screening, and warned Americans against travelling to coronavirus-affected regions in both countries.

US Vice President Mike Pence said a ban on travellers from Iran entering the country would be expanded to include any foreign nationals who have visited Iran in the last 14 days.

US may also restrict travel on its southern border with Mexico, officials said.

However, they encouraged Americans to travel around the country, including to states where some of the country's more than 60 cases of the disease have been recorded.

American Airlines Inc said late on Saturday it was suspending all US flights to Milan.

New Cases

Ecuador on Saturday reported its first case, in a woman who had travelled from Madrid, while Mexico reported four cases, all in people who had visited Italy.

Brazilian officials confirmed that country's second case, a patient in Sao Paulo who recently visited Italy.

As governments worldwide stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus, France announced a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 5,000 people in confined spaces. It reported 16 new cases for a total of 73, and cancelled a half-marathon of 40,000 runners scheduled for Sunday.

Switzerland said it is banning events expected to draw more than 1,000 people.