Greece has blocked nearly 10,000 migrants trying to enter at the Turkey border over the past 24 hours, a Greek government source said on Sunday.

Migrants head to the borders after Turkey officially declared its western borders were open to migrants and refugees hoping to head into the European Union.

"From 0600 (0400 GMT) Saturday morning to 0600 Sunday morning, 9,972 illegal entrances have been averted in the Evros area," a government source said, referring to the northeastern region along the Turkey border.

Further north, groups waded across a river at Kastanies on the shared border.

There was tension at Kastanies on Saturday after riot police used teargas to repel hundreds of migrants on the Turkish side demanding access to Greece.

"Yesterday there were 9,600 attempts to violate our borders, and all were dealt with successfully," deputy defence minister Alkiviadis Stefanis told Greece's Skai TV.

More than 500 migrants have also reached Greece's Eastern Aegean islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios on Sunday, a Greek police official said.

At least seven vessels with more than 300 migrants on board had reached the island of Lesbos, the official said. Some operations were still in progress. Another 150 migrants had reached the island of Samos.

Greece has vowed to keep a mass influx out. "We don't want this influx in our country, this country is not a free-for-all," Migration Minister Notis Mittarachi told Greece's Ant1 TV.