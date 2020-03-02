A child has died and another was hospitalised after a makeshift boat packed with dozens of migrants and refugees capsized off the coast of Lesvos en route from Turkey, Greek port police said.

Two children were found unconscious after the vessel overturned at around 08:30 am local time (0630 GMT) in the Aegean Sea, a spokeswoman said. One of them, a small boy, could not be revived, while the other was taken to the hospital.

A further "46 people are safe" following the accident, the official said.

Thousands more asylum seekers were trying to find a way across Turkey's western border with Greece Monday, with only dozens managing to pass through either border fences or fording the river there, after Turkey opened its side of the frontier to migrants and refugees to leave the country for Europe.

Greek police made use of tear gas against the crowds trying to push through. Holding white flags, the crowd of several hundred shouted “peace, peace,” asking to be let through into Greece.

Turkey declared its borders open to pressure the European Union into helping it handle the fallout from the war in neighbouring Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield and is supporting the last of the opposition and rebel forces in the northwestern province of Idlib against the onslaught of Russian-backed Syrian regime forces.

Greek police fire tear gas on asylum seekers

Greek police fired tear gas to repel hundreds of asylum seekers who are trying to cross the border from Turkey on Sunday, with thousands more behind them.

Refugees and migrants responded to being fired at with tear gas by throwing stones at Greek police.

The Greek government called the confrontations a threat to national security.

“Do not attempt to enter Greece illegally – you will be turned back,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter after a security meeting on the situation.

It was the second straight day of clashes at the border crossing near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies.

Turkey said on Thursday it would let asylum seekers cross its borders into Europe, despite a commitment to hold them in its territory under a 2016 deal with the European Union.

Ankara's move also comes after the European Union ignored Turkey's pleas for support in tackling the refugee crisis from Syria’s civil war.

Ankara has dismissed Greek criticism of its decision to open the border and has condemned Greece’s response to the migrants and refugees.