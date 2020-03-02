Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in Israel's general election on Monday, with exit polls putting the indicted premier in a strong position to form the next government.

The election, Israel's third in less than a year, was called after inconclusive votes in April and September plunged the Jewish state into political stalemate.

The surveys conducted by three Israeli networks gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament.

Likud's main challenger, the centrist Blue and White party, was estimated to take 32 or 33.

Those projections mark a major improvement on Likud's performance in Israel's last vote in September, which ended as a stalemate.

Netanyahu tweeted "thank you" after the polls.

"It's a huge victory for Israel," he added.

The estimates give Likud and its right-wing allies, including ultra-Orthodox parties, 60 seats – one short of a majority.

In a statement, Likud said Netanyahu had spoken with all the heads of right-wing parties and "agreed to form a strong national government for Israel as soon as possible".

Blue and White along with its centre-left allies as well as the mainly Arab Joint List were projected to win between 52 and 54 seats.

The nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, which was in the position of kingmaker following inconclusive polls in April and September, was forecast to win between six and eight seats.