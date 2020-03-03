The novel coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travelers.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said almost eight times as many cases had been reported outside China as inside in the previous 24 hours, adding that the risk of coronavirus spreading was now very high at a global level.

At a briefing in Geneva, he said outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were the greatest concern, but that there was evidence that close surveillance was working in South Korea, the worst affected country outside China, and the epidemic could be contained there.

"We are in uncharted territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," Ghebreyesus added.

US Vice President Mike Pence said that within 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy will screen all travellers for coronavirus. Pence, who has been put in charge of the US response to the outbreak, also said US travel restrictions may expand.

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration said US industry expects to have the capacity to perform 1 million coronavirus tests by the end of the week.

The global death toll exceeded 3,000, with the number of dead in Italy jumping by 18 to 52.

Latvia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Indonesia, Jordan and Morocco reported cases for the first time, bringing the total to more than 60 countries with the illness known as Covid-19.

But equity markets surged after their worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis last week, encouraged by the prospect of government action to stem the economic impact.

In the US, the Dow jumped nearly 1,300 points, or 5 percent, while the S&P 500 closed 4.6 percent higher.

Finance ministers of the G7 group of leading industrialized democracies were expected to discuss measures in a conference call on Tuesday, sources said.

Oil prices jumped 4 percent amid hopes of a deeper output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More than expected

A senior US official said he was concerned about a likely jump in the number of cases in the US, which has had more than 90, with six deaths. More testing will almost surely lead to more confirmed cases.