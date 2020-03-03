BIZTECH
World Bank announces up to $12B in immediate funds for coronavirus
World Bank President David Malpass said there were still "many unknowns" about the fast-spreading virus and "much more" aid might be required, but he declined to elaborate.
An airline staff member wears a protective mask while working at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, in Santiago, on March 3, 2020. / AFP
March 3, 2020

The World Bank on Tuesday announced an initial $12 billion in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus virus outbreak that has spread quickly from China to over 60 countries.

World Bank President David Malpass said there were still "many unknowns" about the fast-spreading virus and "much more" aid might be required, but he declined to elaborate.

Malpass called on countries to coordinate their actions on a regional and international level, saying the speed and breadth of the response would be critical to saving lives.

"We're announcing today an initial package of immediate support that will make available up to $12 billion to respond to country requests for crisis financing of their immediate needs and also to lessen the tragic impacts of the crisis," he said.

"The point is to move fast; speed is needed to save lives," Malpass said during a teleconference with reporters. "There are scenarios where much more resources may be required. We’ll adapt our approach and resources as needed."

Poor countries with weak health systems were the most vulnerable in such outbreaks, he said, but past experience with Ebola and other outbreaks showed that taking the right measures quickly could lessen transmission of the disease and save lives.

He also cautioned countries against taking measures that would further limit trade.

The World Bank said the $12 billion in fast-track grants, loans and low-interest loans would help developing countries provide better access to health services, strengthen disease surveillance and bolster public health interventions, as well as work with the private sector to reduce the impact on economies.

About $4 billion of the funding will be reprogrammed from other Bank instruments, officials said.

The Bank said its International Finance Corporation will work with commercial bank clients to expand trade finance and working capital lines as countries scramble to get needed supplies to contain the virus.

The IFC will also work with corporate clients in strategic sectors such as medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to sustain supply chains and limit downside risks.

SOURCE:Reuters
