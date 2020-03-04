South Korea struggled to find enough hospital beds for sick patients and Saudi Arabia banned citizens from performing the pilgrimage to Mecca as the coronavirus that tormented China acquired firm footing elsewhere in the world.

As the number of new cases drops precipitously in China, attention has shifted to South Korea, Italy and Iran, countries with major coronavirus clusters that the World Health Organization says account for 80 percent of new cases outside China.

“People are afraid and uncertain. Fear is a natural human response to any threat,” said WHO's leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But as we get more data, we are understanding this virus and the disease it causes more and more.”

More fatal than common flu

WHO said about 3.4 percent of people infected with the virus Covid-19 globally have died, making it more fatal than the common flu.

A study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine assessing data from more than 30 Chinese provinces estimated the death rate was 1.4 percent.

Death rates in outbreaks are likely to skew higher early on as health officials focus on finding severe and fatal cases, missing most milder cases.

WHO says the majority of people with the new coronavirus experience only mild symptoms and do not require any treatment.

Daegu struggles with hospital space

In Daegu, the South Korean city at the centre of that country’s outbreak, a shortage of hospital space meant about 2,300 patients were being cared for in other facilities while they awaited a hospital bed. Attending a meeting on quarantine strategies in Daegu, Prime Minister Chung Se-Kyun assured his country, saying “We can absolutely overcome this situation. ... We will win the war against Covid-19.”

South Korea reported 435 new infections Wednesday, far smaller than its high of 851 a day earlier.

A total of 5,621 people in South Korea have contracted the virus and 32 have died.

Global concerns peak

Iran reported 92 deaths among its 2,922 confirmed cases, the most of any country except China. Among the ill are members of the government, and the country cancelled Friday prayers for the second week in a row.

The deaths in Italy rose to 79. The outbreak in Italy has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fear over the virus’ spread led even the Vatican to insist Pope Francis was not infected.

The pontiff became ill last week, but the Vatican said Francis only had a cold.

The expanding problem in Europe and beyond has led some governments to try to control supplies of necessities. The governments of the Czech Republic, Russia and Germany announced bans Wednesday covering various protective gear like masks.