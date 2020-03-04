A group of Italian tourists have been put in quarantine in India after at least 15 tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the country's total to 28, Indian media quoted the health minister as saying on Wednesday.

At least six people linked to an earlier case in capital New Delhi are part of those who tested positive, Scroll.in reported.

Italy is one of the major hotspots of the deadly virus outside China, with 79 deaths and more than 2,500 infected. Cases linked to the northern Italy epicentre have been found in several European countries and Brazil.

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said.

After two out of a group of 23 Italian tourists who arrived in the country last month tested positive in the western state of Rajasthan, the other 21 were put under quarantine in a special facility in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India has now stepped up preventative measures including barring visitors from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, except diplomats and officials from international bodies.

Medical shortages

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. WHO asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted.

Worldwide around 3,200 people have died from the virus with more than 90,000 infections, with China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan the worst affected.

Indonesia fears panic buying after first coronavirus cases

Indonesian police seized over half a million face masks from a Jakarta-area warehouse after the country's first confirmed cases of coronavirus sparked panic buying and sent prices for prevention products skyrocketing.

Authorities were questioning two people after the Tuesday evening raid at a warehouse in satellite city Tangerang, where nearly 600,000 surgical masks were found.

The owners did not have permission to distribute the masks, police said.

"Mask prices have skyrocketed everywhere and there are shortages, most likely because hoarders are trying to make money at the public's expense," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said on Wednesday.

Those convicted of hoarding masks could face up to five years in jail and hefty fines, police said.