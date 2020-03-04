WORLD
Bloomberg endorses Biden's bid for the White House
Like the other Democratic candidates who recently stepped down from the race, Bloomberg endorsed Joe Biden, saying the former vice president stood the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump in November.
Former Democratic US presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg appears before supporters after ending his campaign for president after ending his campaign for president in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, March 4, 2020. / Reuters
March 4, 2020

New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, becoming the third failed Democratic contender to exit the race in three days.

Mike Bloomberg says he may be ending his 2020 presidential bid, but he's not walking away “from the most important political fight of my life.”

The billionaire former New York City mayor addressed hundreds of staffers and supporters Wednesday afternoon, shortly after dropping his campaign for the White House. 

Like the others, he endorsed rival Joe  Biden, saying the former Vice President stood the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump in November.

Repeating his endorsement of once-rival Joe Biden and continued the crowd to continue their work to defeat President Donald Trump. “I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life, and I hope you won’t walk away either," Bloomberg said.

In just over 100 days, Bloomberg spent over $500 million of his own fortune in his bid for the presidency. That ambition collapsed in stunning fashion on Super Tuesday, when he won just one US territory, American Samoa.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg told supporters his continued presence in a rapidly shrinking field of candidates would make it harder for the party to defeat Trump, his ultimate priority.

“No wall can block out that light,” he said, adding: “We will not allow any president to dim that light.

The businessman, worth an estimated $61 billion, pledged to keep spending to defeat Trump.

SOURCE:AP
