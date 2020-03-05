The Metropolitan Opera has instituted quarantines for artists and employees travelling to New York from areas affected by the new coronavirus.

Diane Zola, an assistant general manager at the Met, sent an email to artist managers on Tuesday mandating a “self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days upon arriving in New York from any one of the countries designated by the US Center for Disease Control. These countries currently are China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Hong Kong."

Zola instructed managers that their clients may need to change travel plans in order to allow either 14 days after arrival in New York before the start of rehearsals, or a late start to rehearsals.