With tens of thousands of refugees crossing over or waiting for an opportunity to step into Europe via the Turkish-Greek border, the European Union finally woke up to the harsh reality of Syrian war and its far-reaching consequences, calling for an emergency meeting on March 1 to address the refugee situation.

Germany has been vocal in its criticism over Russia's support of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that setting up safe zones in Idlib was of utmost importance. She was addressing fellow conservative lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Netherlands also spoke in support of Turkey, calling for a no-fly zone in Idlib. “Let us all take a step back and at least ensure that attacks from the air over Idlib are brought to a halt,” Stef Blok, the Dutch foreign minister, said. "This means no more Syrian fighter aircraft or helicopters,” he said. “In other words: a no-fly zone for Assad over Idlib.”

Blok said the closure of the airspace over Idlib must "be monitored internationally, and if an airstrike should then occur in Idlib, we will at least know who is responsible”.

Earlier this week, Germany offered to host a meeting between Turkey, Russia and France, but Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected it.

Merkel criticised Putin for refusing to be part of the meeting.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also spoke critically of Russia, saying the European states should take responsibility for de-escalating tensions and do their bit to build a long-lasting peace in Syria.

“It is good that Chancellor Merkel remains in contact with Macron and Erdogan on whether a protected zone would be helpful to ensure the urgently needed humanitarian assistance for the people in the region,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

She also lashed out at Russia for supporting Assad, voicing scepticism about Moscow’s commitment to the 2018 Sochi agreement with Ankara, which was meant to de-escalate tensions in Idlib. Russia however, failed to respect the agreement as the Assad regime continued with its onslaught on Idlib, triggering yet another refugee crisis, which has now reached the gates of Europe.

Kramp-Karrenbauer argued that unlike Russia “the EU and NATO are reliable partners of Turkey” calling on US and European partners to further increase their pressure on Russia after the escalation of tensions in northwestern Syria.