Brief clashes erupted anew on the Greek-Turkish border Friday as asylum seekers attempted to push through into Greece, while the European Union's foreign ministers held an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on the border and in Syria, where Turkish troops are deployed.

Greek police fired tear gas at refugees and migrants trying to break through the fence, who responded by throwing stones, according to journalists at the scene.

Calm was quickly restored, with hundreds of refugees sitting peacefully in front of the gates, chanting "peace", "freedom" and "open the gates".

Makeshift camps for thousands of asylum seekers have sprung up around the border since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week they would no longer be stopped from trying to leave the country.

Thousands of refugees and other migrants have been trying to get into Greece through the country’s eastern land and sea borders over the past week.

“Praising Greek border guards using teargas and other violent means to prevent crossing at the land border and engaging in dangerous, and possibly criminal, behaviour against asylum seekers and migrants at sea is quite frankly irresponsible,” Lotte Leicht , EU director at Human Rights Watch, said.

“If the EU’s highest officials are willing to turn a blind eye to such abuses and violations of international law, they will invite more of the same” Leicht added.

Turkey has said it is deploying 1,000 special forces police on its side of the border to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back migrants who manage to cross into Greece.

Turkish police fired volleys of tear gas back toward Greece on Friday. Reporters were being kept away from the border area but saw at least one bus full of people leaving the area Friday morning.

It was unclear where the bus was headed.

Turkey's refugee burden

After months of warnings, Erdogan has now said his country will no longer be the gatekeeper for Europe. He has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for refugees although the EU insists it is abiding by a deal in which it disbursed billions of euros for care in return for Turkey keeping the refugees on its soil.

His decision and its aftermath have alarmed governments in Europe, which is still seeing political fallout from mass migration that started five years ago.

Erdogan's move came amid a Syrian regime offensive in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where Turkish troops are fighting.

The Russia-backed offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and sent nearly a million Syrian civilians toward Turkey’s sealed border.