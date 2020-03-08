TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan slams world's silence on women's suffering
"It is a hypocrisy that the world with its callused conscience celebrates March 8 International Women's Day," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul celebrating Turkey's "Hero Women."
Turkey's Erdogan slams world's silence on women's suffering
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets people as he attends a celebration of heroic women of Turkey as part of International Women’s Day, at Halic Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey on March 8, 2020. / AA
March 8, 2020

Lambasting silence in the face of hardships, abuse and killing of women across the globe, Turkey's president on Sunday spoke against the "hypocrisy" of the world celebrating International Women's Day.

"It is a hypocrisy that the world with its callused conscience celebrates March 8 International Women's Day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul celebrating Turkey's "Hero Women."

In searing remarks against Greece's recent behaviour towards asylum seekers trying to cross from Turkey's northwestern border, he said, "No one is raising their voice against Greece's inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. No one is condemning the persecution of women asylum-seekers on the Turkish-Greek border, when they're shot at or beaten," said Erdogan.

Recommended

Erdogan said he would meet EU officials in Belgium on Monday to discuss the situation of asylum seekers on the Turkish-Greek border.

Despite all the women and children dying in Syria, the issue failed to get proper attention, he said, adding that Turkey's aims in the war-torn country never included attempting to "invade or annex Syrian territory."

Erdogan assured that Turkey would accept all solutions in Syria that would safeguard the people of Idlib province, as well as Turkey's borders.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising