Lambasting silence in the face of hardships, abuse and killing of women across the globe, Turkey's president on Sunday spoke against the "hypocrisy" of the world celebrating International Women's Day.

"It is a hypocrisy that the world with its callused conscience celebrates March 8 International Women's Day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event in Istanbul celebrating Turkey's "Hero Women."

In searing remarks against Greece's recent behaviour towards asylum seekers trying to cross from Turkey's northwestern border, he said, "No one is raising their voice against Greece's inhumane treatment of asylum seekers. No one is condemning the persecution of women asylum-seekers on the Turkish-Greek border, when they're shot at or beaten," said Erdogan.