North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches made from an eastern coastal town in the North’s South Hamgyong province. It said South Korea’s military is monitoring North Korea for possible additional launches.

In the past 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong-un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

Kim had entered the new year with a vow to bolster his nuclear deterrent and not to be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing Kim to abandon his nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.

South Korea and some European countries protested against the second North Korea drills, which they believe involved ballistic missile launches in a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has lashed out at the outside criticism, saying it has the right to conduct military drills in the face of US and South Korean forces on its doorstep.

The UN Security Council didn't issue any statement after discussing North Korea's March 1 launches last week, but five European members condemned what they called “provocative actions.”