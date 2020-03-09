Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says travel restrictions are being imposed nationwide to try to stop the spread of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those in northern Italy will last until April 3, he said.

"There won't be just a red zone,'' Conte told reporters referring to the quarantine order he signed for a vast swath of northern Italy with a population of 16 million over the weekend.

"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said.

The premier also took to task the young people in much of Italy who have been gathering at night to drink and have a good time during the public health emergency that started on February 21.

"This night life...we can't allow this anymore," Conte said.

Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.

Confusion reigned in northern Italy over who could go where and under what circumstances Monday, the first business day since the government locked down a vast area with more than one-quarter of the Italian population in a desperate attempt to contain the country's coronavirus epidemic.

Skyrocketing infections that cemented Italy as a global virus hot spot and superficial compliance with earlier restrictions covering 11 towns led the government to extend its quarantine order to encompass the entire Lombardy region and 14 provinces in the Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions.

Streets in Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, were unseasonably quiet. Check points were set up at the city's main train station to screen travelers. People at Milan Central Station were being required to sign a police form, self-certifying they were traveling either for ‘’proven work needs,’’ situations of necessity, health reasons or to return to their homes.

‘’Until a few days ago, the thinking was the alarm would pass in some weeks, we just need to follow the rules. Now, we need to explain to citizens that the situation is very, very serious, our hospitals are at the point of collapse,’’ the mayor of the city of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, told RAI state television.

People circulating inside the city and also in the provinces beyond were subjected to spot checks to ensure they had valid reasons for being out. Violators risked up to three months jail or fines of $225 (€206).