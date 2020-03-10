Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the leaders of Germany and France will visit Istanbul next week for talks on the latest refugee and migrant crisis at Turkey's border with Europe.

"We will come together in Istanbul next Tuesday" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan told journalists on his plane back from Brussels.

"Turkey has paid a great price for ceasefire and protecting civilians in Idlib, Syria. Now EU must do its part," he said.

The French presidency did not confirm the summit yet.

Erdogan said it would be a four-party summit if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins the talks.

The decision at the end of February to reopen Turkey's border for refugees seeking to reach Europe sparked a row with Brussels, as well as harsh exchanges with neighbouring Greece.

New migrant deal

Turkey hosts some four million refugees — most of them Syrians — and is demanding greater assistance in dealing with the conflict in Syria and its humanitarian consequences.

So far, Europe has said it will consider taking 1,500 child refugees but has focused more on reinforcing Greece's borders.

Erdogan sought support from both NATO and the European Union in Brussels on Monday, and despite apparent tensions in his meetings, he sounded upbeat on return.

"We can start a new process with the EU," he said. "We have taken many steps and will continue to do so."

He hoped for progress on a new migrant deal with Brussels by the time of the next EU leaders' summit on March 26.

Turkey agreed in 2016 to prevent migrant departures in exchange for six billion euros in refugee aid and talks on building closer ties.