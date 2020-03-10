CULTURE
Coachella festival postponed amid virus concerns
The festival is organised by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.
In this file photo taken on April 14, 2019 view of the general ambiance at Coachella in Indio, California. / AFP Archive
March 10, 2020

The Coachella music festival in Southern California has been postponed amid virus concerns.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio, California, and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.

The festival is held over two weekends has a reputation for eye-popping performances, including Beyonce’s 2018 set that became the Netflix film “Homecoming,” and the 2012 debut of a “hologram” of late rapper Tupac Shakur. 

This year’s festival was set to reunite Rage Against the Machine – which performed at the first Coachella festival in 1999.

Goldenvoice also puts on the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio. This year’s Stagecoach is scheduled to be held April 24-26 and with the headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.

SOURCE:AP
