Talks between Turkish and Russian military officials on starting joint patrols in Idlib, northwestern Syria under the ceasefire deal reached last week are making progress, Turkey’s defence chief said on Wednesday.

"The negotiations continue in a positive and constructive way," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"On March 15, we plan and are working to start a joint patrol along the M-4 highway," the centre of a 12-km security zone, Akar added.

Turkish Defence Ministry said, "Talks will continue tomorrow [March 12]."

Turkey-Russia deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week agreed on a new ceasefire for Idlib starting on March 5.