Seven weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the US, the outbreak is now classified as a pandemic and it's doing widespread damage to critical economic sectors of the global economy.

Airlines are cutting capacity, people are working from home, major public events that raise millions of dollars for local communities have been canceled, including the St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston and Chicago, and the New York Auto Show.

Volatile is the new normal

Wild swings in US markets are becoming the new normal. Gyrations of 1,000 points or more on the Dow is occurring almost daily. In the first three days of this week, the Dow has fallen 2,000, risen 1,700, and plunged again on Wednesday, with the Dow falling more than 1,400 points.

Goldman Sachs says the longest bull market in history will end soon. Sachs lowered its 2020 corporate earnings forecast for S&P 500 companies for the second time in less than two weeks Wednesday.

Most of Europe rebounded and the Bank of England cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25 percent and offered financial liquidity measures in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Asian markets slid.

Oil Wars

Saudi Arabia intensified its fight with Russia over the production cuts it wanted in a bid to halt tumbling oil prices. Benchmark US crude is down almost 50 percent this year and its most severe decline since the economic crisis is happening this week.

On Wednesday, Saudi's state-owned Aramco said it will increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from 12 million per day.

It hopes to make it more painful for oil-producing countries to continue without production cuts. Crude prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday, nearing $33 per barrel.

Dislodged

The hotel industry is under duress. Business travel, vacations and other events are being canceled daily, and so are room reservations.

Hilton is pulling its forecast for the first quarter and the year citing uncertainty as the coronavirus spreads.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. followed Hyatt and Park Hotels & Resorts by withdrawing guidance for investors. Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton hotels plunged between 9 percent and 10 percent on Wednesday.

Fans Banned

San Francisco’s mayor prohibited for two weeks all gatherings of 1,000 or more people, including Golden State Warriors games. Separately, city officials last week called off non-essential gatherings of 50 or more people at city-owned properties, such as City Hall, the convention center and performing arts centers.

Farther north, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the state where at least 24 people have died.

The order would not prohibit the operation of workplaces or schools.

It would apply to sporting events like Seattle Mariners baseball and Seattle Sounders soccer games.

The Mariners are still in Arizona for spring training, but their regular season home opener is scheduled for March 26.