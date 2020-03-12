As 2019 gave way to 2020 in a cloud of tear gas, and in some cases a hail of bullets, from Hong Kong to Baghdad, from Beirut to Barcelona and Santiago, it seemed civil disobedience and government crackdowns on protests would dominate the international landscape.

Then came the coronavirus.

Protests, by their very nature driven by large gatherings, have been doused. Streets crammed with tens of thousands of chanting protesters are largely deserted.

Masks worn to protect against tear gas are now worn to protect against the virus. A very different kind of fear has set in around protest camps and around the world.

The global unrest spanned three continents last year, fuelled by local grievances but reflecting worldwide frustration at growing inequality, corrupt elites and broken promises.

In Hong Kong, Beirut and Barcelona, images of euphoric protesters captured people’s imaginations around the world even as they were beaten back, and in some cases, shot dead by police.

In most of these places, the protests had waned even before the outbreak – a combination of fear and fatigue giving way to resignation or apathy. The spreading new coronavirus has in some cases given authorities a means to further suppress the protests.

But the movements are not over. Even with the panic and adjusted daily behaviour engulfing the world, some continue to demonstrate, insisting they have sacrificed too much to give up. With the street revolts’ underlying causes largely unaddressed, those surviving remnants could eventually swell once more.

Signature face masks in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s protesters made face masks a signature of revolt, wearing them to protect against tear gas and conceal their identities from authorities.

These same masks are now ubiquitous around the world – worn by people from China and Iran, to Italy and America, seeking to protect against the coronavirus.

In Hong Kong, major anti-government protests that at times drew hundreds of thousands of marchers began to tail off late last year.

But smaller-scale gatherings continue to spring up, mostly to mark the anniversary of key incidents during last year’s demonstrations, underlining the refusal of city leader Carrie Lam to give in to most of the movement’s demands.

“The movement that began last June, while no longer regularly making the front pages, is still very much under way and Hong Kong remains on the brink,” wrote Jeffrey Wasserstrom, a historian of modern China at the University of California, Irvine.

The government’s handling of the virus outbreak may add to protesters’ long list of grievances, he said.

Complaints include the selection of quarantine sites, Lam’s refusal to close the border with China entirely and the stranding of Hong Kong residents in virus-hit parts of mainland China, although some returned home last week.

Chilean protesters vow to continue in Santiago

In Chile, protests that drew hundreds of thousands of people demanding social reforms late last year had dropped off dramatically during the southern hemisphere's summer months. Those who are never absent are the masked hard-liners who clash violently with police.

They call themselves the "first line" of defence for other protesters from police repression.

Despite the expanding coronavirus, Carlos Donoso, a 30-year-old tattoo artist, says he won’t stop protesting.