The son of American movie star Tom Hanks said on Thursday he was confident that the actor and his wife Rita Wilson would make a full recovery from the coronavirus.

Colin Hanks also thanked fans for their support following the announcement on Wednesday that the actor, one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits),” Colin Hanks posted on Instagram.

Colin Hanks, who said he was in Los Angeles, said he had been in constant contact with the couple.

“(I) am confident they will make a full recovery,” he added.

Hanks, a double Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” is the first major US celebrity to contract the virus that has killed more than 4,300 people worldwide and infected more than 130,000.